Rick and Morty Season 4 Episode 7 'Promortyus' teaser video released

The next episode of Rick and Morty Season 4 episode 7 has been teased by Adult Swim

Jak Connor | May 8, 2020 at 02:04 am CDT (1 min, 0 secs time to read)

If your mind wasn't exploded from the latest Rick and Morty episode, then you really need to go and watch it right now. After you have done that, come back here and watch the teaser for the next episode.

The new trailer has been released on the official Rick and Morty Twitter page, and shows that this new episode will be a rip-off the alien universe. Even from the name "Promortyus", we can already see that this next episode will contain numerous alien references, some of which can be seen in the trailer above.

The short clip features Rick and Morty ripping off face-huggers, and then Rick mentions that the last thing he remembers is that he was looking at some "wet egg". We also get a quick glimpse at an alien society, and Rick notices that they have an M&M store. Rick and Morty Season 4 Episode 7 will release next this coming Sunday at 11:30 pm ET/PT.

NEWS SOURCE:gamespot.com
Jak Connor

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Jak Connor

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

