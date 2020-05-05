Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Rick and Morty Season 4 Episode 6 just got explained by the writers

Rick and Morty Season 4 Episode 6 was so mind-blowing that it even broke the writers

Jak Connor | May 5, 2020 at 01:31 am CDT (1 min, 18 secs time to read)

You should know that you aren't alone if episode six of Rick and Morty broke your brain, because it also broke the brains of the writers behind the show. How comforting.

In a new video uploaded to the Adult Swim YouTube Channel, co-creator Dan Harmon, and writer Jeff Loveness sat down to share their thoughts on episode six and its mind-blowing approach. Disclaimer: this article will contain spoilers, so if you haven't yet watched the new episode, I'd advise on not continuing to read this post. Writer Jeff Loveness, says that this episode "broke me", and that the whole idea got away from the writers by the end of the episode.

The writers explain that Rick is a representation of limitless potential, and that even though he can do anything that can be a trap, and he can be kept doing it forever. Loveness reveals that it was his personal fear that inspired the shirtless old men ripping their t-shirts off and being cut underneath, and Harmon threw his disgust of the "cumgutter" to complete the idea. The writers also talk about how they started to have "fun" with meta-structural stuff, which is more than apparent throughout the episode. Personally, this is one of my favorite Rick and Morty episodes yet; if you haven't seen it and are a Rick and Morty fan, you need to get onto it ASAP.

