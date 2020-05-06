Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Cyberpunk 2077 lets you customize 'size and combination of genitals'

Cyberpunk 2077 lets you customize your cyborg junk for those Friday Night sex scenes

Derek Strickland | May 6, 2020 at 12:34 pm CDT (2 mins, 6 secs time to read)

Cyberpunk 2077 might be the most ambitious game of our time: It's a huge FPS RPG with tons of action, choice, and consequence, and it lets you tailor-make your naughty bits.

A new ESRB listing confirms something pretty surprising: You can adjust the "size and combination" of your genitals. The combination part is pretty interesting and I'll leave that up to your imagination. I'm glad that's confirmed, because we all know it's super important you can size up your bulge in the game--gotta make it realistic, after all.

"The game contains nudity and sexual material: Players can select a gender and customize their character; customization can include depictions of breasts, buttocks, and genitalia, as well as various sizes and combinations of genitals," reads the listing.

The listing also highlights just how detailed the sex scenes can be. CDPR previously confirmed the game would have full motion-captured sex scenes.

  • Players can encounter events where they have the option to engage in sexual activities with other main characters or prostitutes--these brief sex scenes (from a first-person perspective) depict partially nude characters moaning suggestively while moving through various positions.
  • Some scenes contain brief depictions of thrusting motions; other scenes depict a character's head moving towards a partner's crotch.
  • The game contains frequent depictions and references to fictional drugs, including characters taking puffs/hits from a state-altering inhaler/stimulant; an animated billboard ad depicts a man snorting speed.
  • Some sequences allow the player to drink alcoholic beverages repeatedly until the screen distorts; player's character can also drive cars while drunk.

This is a mature game through-and-through, complete with wanton violence, depictions of drug use, and sex. Night City is a haven from crime and corruption. The idea with Cyberpunk 2077 is to represent the carnality and a society obsessed with skin-deep alterations. It's kind of like a parody of sorts, a futuristic and gritty GTA set in one of the most captivating worlds we've ever seen.

So these kinds of things--sex, drugs, violence--fit perfectly with that scope.

Cyberpunk 2077 launches on September 17, 2020 for PS4, Xbox One and PC. New gameplay is coming in June.

