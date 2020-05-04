Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Uncharted 4 deepfake with Nathan Fillion looks incredible

Nathan Fillion stars as Nathan Drake in Uncharted 4 thanks to deepfake technology

Anthony Garreffa | May 4, 2020 at 10:26 pm CDT (1 min, 9 secs time to read)

I'm far more comfortable with a Hollywood star being inserted into a game franchise with deepfake technology than I thought, with this new deepfake of Nathan Fillion being inserted into Uncharted 4 as Nathan Drake thanks to deepfake tech. Check it out:

Firefly star Nathan Fillion was born for the role of Nathan Drake in Uncharted, with plenty of fans of Fillion, Firefly, and Uncharted wanting him for the role in the movie. There's an Uncharted movie that is coming, with Spider-Man and Avengers star Tom Holland -- who is no stranger to being deepfaked into something, where he was deepfaked into Back to the Future with Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr. recently.

Some will remember back in July 2018 that Nathan Fillion starred as Nathan Drake in "UNCHARTED -- Live Action Fan Film" directed by Allan Ungar. It was a short fan film that went for just under 15 minutes and racked up over 7.5 million views in that time. It showed that Fillion was born for the role, but now he has been "officially" deepfaked into Uncharted 4 with some great results.

Firefly

