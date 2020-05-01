Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,585 Reviews & Articles | 60,435 News Posts
flameTRENDING NOW: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti leaked specs teases an absolute monster GPUflame

Microsoft Surface Headphone 2 details emerge

Microsoft's new headphones have crossed the FCC and are expected to launch soon

Shane McGlaun | May 1, 2020 at 10:25 am CDT (1 min, 29 secs time to read)

Microsoft is currently gearing up to release a new set of noise-canceling headphones as a follow-up to the Surface Headphones that launched about 18 months ago. The headphones were initially launched to battle Sony and Bose in the high-end noise-canceling headphones market. Bose released a new set of noise-canceling headphones not long ago, and Sony has a new model coming.

Microsoft Surface Headphone 2 details emerge 01 | TweakTown.com

Microsoft is now gearing up to combat the new offerings with a new offering of its own crossing the FCC. The headphones are expected to land with the name Surface Headphones 2 and are supposed to look identical to the existing model on the outside. FCC documents confirm that no changes have been made to the layout of the antennas.

While the antennas remain the same, several updates are coming to the Surface Headphone 2 product. Microsoft added IMU sensors for better head detection and tracking. The Bluetooth version was updated, and the new headphones will have higher antenna again. Headphones will also have aptX support along with the Bluetooth 5.0.

Microsoft has improved battery life by a couple of hours with the new headphones offering up to 20 hours of use per charge. The new headphones will have the rotary dials that some users liked on the original version. Microsoft has changed the noise cancellation feature to support three levels of noise cancellation. The filing with the FCC notes that the agency has been asked to keep photos confidential until the end of July. With the headphones crossing the FCC, the expectation is that Microsoft is close to launch. Microsoft is also rumored to be working on a new Surface Go 2.

Buy at Amazon

Surface Headphones

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$299.00
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/1/2020 at 10:28 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:notebookcheck.net
Shane McGlaun

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Shane McGlaun

Shane is a long time technology writer who has been writing full time for over a decade. Shane will cover all sorts of news for TweakTown including tech and other topics. When not writing about all things geeky, he can be found at the track teaching noobs how to race cars.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.