Raspberry Pi High Quality Camera features a 12.3MP sensor

Raspberry Pi has a new product for tinkerers to integrate into their builds called the Raspberry Pi High Quality Camera. The camera add-on uses a 12.3-megapixel Sony IMX477 sensor. The camera is designed to accept CS-mount lenses, and with the supplied adapter, it will also fit C-mount lenses.

Raspberry Pi notes that the CGL 6 mm CS-mount and the 16mm C-mount lenses are examples of third-party products that are compatible with the High Quality Camera. The lens mount is made from milled aluminum for durability, and the camera has an optional tripod mount. The sensor is 7.9 mm diagonal and can output RAW/12/10/8 and COMP8 formats.

The focus is adjustable between 12.5 mm and 22.4 mm. The High Quality Camera has an integrated IR cut filter and a 200 mm long ribbon cable to connect to the Raspberry Pi developer board. The IR filter is removable to enable IR sensitivity, but that modification is irreversible. The camera should provide users with a new way to get high-quality photos using various Raspberry Pi build possibilities.

The High Quality Camera, including the tripod mount sells for $50. That means the camera itself is more expensive than the Raspberry Pi 4 that sells for $35. Buyers can add on a 16mm telephoto lens for an additional $50, or a 6 mm wide-angle lens for an additional $25. The camera is compatible with Raspberry Pi 1/2/3/4 boards. Early Raspberry Pi Zero models lack the necessary FPC connector for the camera to work, while later Zero models require an adapter FPC that is sold separately.

