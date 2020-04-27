ASUS launches new StudioBook 15 (H500) and StudioBook 17 (H700) laptop

ASUS has launched a pair of new high-end notebooks aimed at professional users with workflows in the creative industry. The new machines include the StudioBook 15 (H500) and the StudioBook 17 (H700). The StudioBook 15 is aimed at artists, photographers, and designers who need a Pantone Validated display with 100% Adobe RGB color space and Delta E < 1.5 color accuracy. The screen also supports 4K UHD resolution and has color calibration technology too.

The StudioBook 17 has a 17-inch, 16:10 aspect-ratio panel fitted inside of a 15-inch laptop body. To get the big screen into the smaller chassis, the machine uses very thin 5.3 mm bezels on each side. The panel offers 97% DCI-P3 color gamut, and the screen is Pantone Validated. The 17-inch machine also supports wide 178-degree viewing angles. The screen also uses a 180-degree hinge to allow for a wider range of positions for the display, including laying flat on a table.

The machines will feature similar, if not the same hardware other than the screen size, but the specifications ASUS gives are for the 15.6-inch unit. The CPU is an Intel Core i7 9750H with an NVIDIA Quadro RTX5000 GPU. The machine can have up to 48 GB of RAM onboard and up to 2 TB of SSD storage. The keyboard is an illuminated chiclet-style unit, and the machine has an integrated speaker.

Connectivity options including microphone and put, headphone output, three USB Type-A ports, and a single USB Type-C port. The operating system is Windows 10 Pro, and both Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 are integrated. Power comes from a 76 Wh four-cell lithium-polymer unit, and the machine weighs 4.37 pounds. The 17-inch version is available at Amazon at $1999.99 with 1 TB of storage, 32 GB of RAM, and a GeForce RTX 2060 GPU. ASUS also launched new notebooks today for the general consumer with the new VivoBook models.