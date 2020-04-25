Mass Effect dev working Zenimax's new AAA IP

Ex-BioWare, Respawn dev Colin Campbell joins up at ESO dev Zenimax to help with a new MMORPG

Zenimax recruits seasoned game dev Colin Cambpell (Mass Effect, Jedi: Fallen Order) to help with its big new AAA game.

The Elder Scrolls Online developers at Zenimax Online are making a brand new AAA IP, and based on an old job listing from October 2018, it's likely an MMORPG. Official details are scarce and Zenimax has mostly been tight-lipped on its new game plans, but we can glean the scope of the project based around the talent involved.

Case in point: the games-maker just recruited Colin Campbell as a level designer for its new AAA team. Campbell has quite the CV, and has a ton of projects under his belt. He worked as producer on Jedi: Fallen Order at Respawn, was the lead narrative designer of Battlefront II's singleplayer campaign, and served four years at BioWare designing levels for the Mass Effect series. Now he's working on Zenimax's unannounced game.

Zenimax is currently ramping up its workforce for the new project. There's a ton of open positions available and many of them are for the new AAA team.

The game won't be out for quite a while, though. The new IP is only just now entering pre-production, so for now The Elder Scrolls Online will be Zenimax's baby.

