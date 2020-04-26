Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,578 Reviews & Articles | 60,335 News Posts

Here's the most insane custom dual-system streaming PC you'll ever see

Rocking a RTX 2080Ti, Ryzen 3800X, 2080 SUPER, and an i9 9900K in one rig, is there a more boss PC?

Jak Connor | Apr 26, 2020 at 12:32 am CDT (1 min, 17 secs time to read)

If you are a steamer, or are interested in streaming, then you have most likely heard about a dual PC setup. But have you ever seen a dual PC setup as crazy as this one?

Introducing ORTHRUS, a custom water-cooled dual-system PC that is rocking most of the best hardware you can get right now. This build was done by Harris Heller, a well-known Twitch streamer and a full-time content creator on YouTube and other platforms. Harris decided to take his original dual system streaming set up and jam all that delicious hardware into one convenient case.

So what kind of hardware are we looking at here? First off, the case is the Phanteks Enthoo 719. Inside of that case is two motherboards, a full-size ATX for the streaming PC, and a mini ATX for the gaming PC. The streaming PC is running a Ryzen 7 3800X with an RTX 2080 SUPER, and the gaming PC is running an Intel i9 9900K with an RTX 2080Ti. Water-cooling wise, Harris decided to go with EK Water Blocks for water blocks and NZXT for the AIO coolers. If you are interested in more about how Harris built this PC, check out the above video and his channel.

Buy at Amazon

Elgato Stream Deck - Live Content Creation Controller

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
CAD $221.00
CAD $214.99CAD $214.99CAD $178.91
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/26/2020 at 12:35 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:youtube.com
Jak Connor

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Jak Connor

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.