Here's the most insane custom dual-system streaming PC you'll ever see

If you are a steamer, or are interested in streaming, then you have most likely heard about a dual PC setup. But have you ever seen a dual PC setup as crazy as this one?

Introducing ORTHRUS, a custom water-cooled dual-system PC that is rocking most of the best hardware you can get right now. This build was done by Harris Heller, a well-known Twitch streamer and a full-time content creator on YouTube and other platforms. Harris decided to take his original dual system streaming set up and jam all that delicious hardware into one convenient case.

So what kind of hardware are we looking at here? First off, the case is the Phanteks Enthoo 719. Inside of that case is two motherboards, a full-size ATX for the streaming PC, and a mini ATX for the gaming PC. The streaming PC is running a Ryzen 7 3800X with an RTX 2080 SUPER, and the gaming PC is running an Intel i9 9900K with an RTX 2080Ti. Water-cooling wise, Harris decided to go with EK Water Blocks for water blocks and NZXT for the AIO coolers. If you are interested in more about how Harris built this PC, check out the above video and his channel.