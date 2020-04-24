Instant messaging service Telegram reaches 400 million active users

Much of the business world has seen business plummet during the coronavirus pandemic. Some segments of the technology world have seen business boom. Among the technology businesses that are growing rapidly with coronavirus are instant messaging and videoconferencing companies. Many schools and businesses around the US, and the world, have turned to videoconferencing and instant messaging to keep groups working from home.

Instant messaging service Telegram has announced that it has 400 million monthly active users. The company gained 100 million active users since October 2019. The company announced to the SEC via a disclosure in October that it had 300 million active users. Telegram founder Pavel Durov says the service is adding about 1.5 million users each day.

Durov says that the app is the most downloaded social media application in over 20 countries. Telegram is also working on upgrades to its application to allow it to be more useful to those trying to work and learn from home during the coronavirus pandemic. One of those features is the addition of a secure video call feature that the company intends to roll out this year.

A video calling feature will help Telegram respond to the popularity of Zoom and Houseparty, both of which have been extremely popular with business users and consumers. Despite the significant growth for Telegram, it's still well behind some of the leaders in the marketplace, such as WhatsApp. Fakebook's WhatsApp has over 2 billion users globally. One benefit of Telegram over WhatsApp is that Telegram has a desktop app that doesn't require a phone to be connected to the Internet to function. The app has also been updated with over 20,000 stickers and various improvements such as a new attachment menu for Android users.