ADATA debuts high-end XPG Xenia gaming laptops with beastly SSDs

ADATA makes a big splash in the laptop market with its new Xenia lineup that pack in its fast SSD tech

Derek Strickland | Apr 22, 2020 at 01:00 pm CDT (1 min, 48 secs time to read)

ADATA today announced the XPG Xenia, a new enthusiast gaming laptop that matches high-end GPU and CPU power with its powerful SSD storage.

XPG's splash into the gaming notebook market represents a big move from memory-maker ADATA. The new higher-end Xenia notebook features proprietary hardware including its beefy XPG DDR4 32GB 2666MHz RAM, and ultra-fast SX8200 Pro PCIe Gen3x4 NVMe 1.3 M.2 2280 SSD that can hit up 3.5GB/sec reads and 3GB/sec writes. Chip-wise, ADATA has teamed up with Intel to pack in its Intel Core i7-9750H high-performance graphics notebook CPU. The Xenia has two GPU configs: an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q or an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660Ti.

The Xenia has a lightweight chassis complemented by a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS display at 144Hz refresh, complete with a slim 4.9mm bezel. It also sports a fully RGB-lit mechanical keyboard with 100% anti-ghosting, a 10-hour battery, and a 20.5mm-thick chassis that weighs 1.85KG.

XPG Xenia specs at a glance

  • Intel Core i7-9750H
  • XPG DDR4 32GB 2666MHz sorted DRAM
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q or GTX 1660Ti GPUs
  • Built-in SX8200 Pro SSD with 3.5GB/sec reads and 3.0GB/sec writes
  • 15.6-inch 1920 x 1080p IPS display at 144Hz
  • 4.9mm bezel
  • Thunderbolt 3
  • RGB mechanical keyboard
  • 10 hours battery life

No pricing or availability has been announced so far, but hop over to the ADATA website for more info.

Last updated: Apr 22, 2020 at 01:29 pm CDT

