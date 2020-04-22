ADATA debuts high-end XPG Xenia gaming laptops with beastly SSDs

ADATA makes a big splash in the laptop market with its new Xenia lineup that pack in its fast SSD tech

ADATA today announced the XPG Xenia, a new enthusiast gaming laptop that matches high-end GPU and CPU power with its powerful SSD storage.

XPG's splash into the gaming notebook market represents a big move from memory-maker ADATA. The new higher-end Xenia notebook features proprietary hardware including its beefy XPG DDR4 32GB 2666MHz RAM, and ultra-fast SX8200 Pro PCIe Gen3x4 NVMe 1.3 M.2 2280 SSD that can hit up 3.5GB/sec reads and 3GB/sec writes. Chip-wise, ADATA has teamed up with Intel to pack in its Intel Core i7-9750H high-performance graphics notebook CPU. The Xenia has two GPU configs: an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q or an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660Ti.

The Xenia has a lightweight chassis complemented by a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS display at 144Hz refresh, complete with a slim 4.9mm bezel. It also sports a fully RGB-lit mechanical keyboard with 100% anti-ghosting, a 10-hour battery, and a 20.5mm-thick chassis that weighs 1.85KG.

XPG Xenia specs at a glance

Intel Core i7-9750H

XPG DDR4 32GB 2666MHz sorted DRAM

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q or GTX 1660Ti GPUs

Built-in SX8200 Pro SSD with 3.5GB/sec reads and 3.0GB/sec writes

15.6-inch 1920 x 1080p IPS display at 144Hz

4.9mm bezel

Thunderbolt 3

RGB mechanical keyboard

10 hours battery life

No pricing or availability has been announced so far, but hop over to the ADATA website for more info.

Last updated: Apr 22, 2020 at 01:29 pm CDT