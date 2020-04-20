Metalhead Mick Gordon might be done making Doom soundtracks

Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Bethesda apparently bungled Doom Eternal's OST mixing and Mick Gordon isn't too happy

Derek Strickland | Apr 20, 2020 at 05:43 pm CDT (1 min, 48 secs time to read)

Following a botched mixing job on the official soundtrack, Mick Gordon could be done working with Bethesda on future Doom games.

Doom Eternal's soundtrack is amazing, and I couldn't imagine the game without Mick Gordon's killer riffs. But the metalhead might not work on the next game. The reason? A falling out with the game's soundtrack. Doom Eternal's official soundtrack apparently is quite different than the in-game music rips, which, up until now, have been the only available Doom Eternal tracks.

According to findings on Twitter, the OST was neutered by bad mixing, leading to stunted sound wavelengths that ultimately affects the range of the instrumentals themselves. Mick Gordon actually responded to the thread and says he's not responsible for those edits, and that he only mixed a few songs on the OST including Meathook and Command and Control.

"I didn't mix those and wouldn't have done that. You'll be able to spot the small handful of tracks I mixed," Gordon said.

Gordon also officially spoke to PC Gamer on the topic: "I take a lot of pride in my work. It's all I do, it's all I have and I pour my heart and soul into it."

There's also a supposed Instagram screencap of Gordon saying he probably won't do the next Doom game.

Neither Bethesda nor Mick Gordon have officially confirmed a change in the next Doom soundtrack, but id is definitely working on something new. The dev team currently has plans for the next Doom game and has already said Doom Eternal is just the beginning of a new vast Doom universe.

