Cyberpunk 2077 themed Xbox One controller appears on Amazon

This new Cyberpunk 2077 controller for the Xbox One should launch on May 4, 2020

Anthony Garreffa | Apr 15, 2020 at 08:14 pm CDT (0 mins, 47 secs time to read)

It was only yesterday that BossLogic teased us with its epic Cyberpunk 2077 themed DualSense controller for Sony's next-gen PlayStation 5 console, and now it's the Xbox One to have some limelight.

A new Cyberpunk 2077-themed Xbox One controller has a new listing on Amazon Canada, with a release date teasing May 4, 2020 which is right around the corner. We should expect that Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher developer CD Projekt RED comes out and makes it official soon given its impending release on May 4.

I still love the style of the BossLogic controller, and wish Microsoft and Sony allowed more of these insane custom-themed controllers and better embraced this going into next-gen consoles. I think you will find many gamers would love the option to buy a slick custom designed controller for the game they love most. It's almost a collectors item.

A screenshot of the Amazon Canada listing in case they remove it.

Anthony Garreffa

