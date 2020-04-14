Check out this Cyberpunk 2077 themed PlayStation 5 controller

Sony officially unveiled its new DualSense controller for its next-gen PlayStation 5 console, but now BossLogic has an awesome new concept design for a Cyberpunk 2077 themed DualSense PS5 controller.

I think that hands-down CD Projekt RED and Sony need to team up and make this happen, it is one of the most beautiful controller designs I've ever seen. It completely melts into the theme of Cyberpunk 2077, with a gorgeous bullet that glows in the center of the touchpad with 'SAMURAI' imprinted above it and the PS icon below it between the thumb sticks.

While browsing BossLogic's Twitter, I came across another design that I also fell in love with -- check this one out:

I think the first one by BossLogic is definitely better, but I also dig the yellow/blue/black theme of the second one.