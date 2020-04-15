Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Best Buy takes $300 off ASUS ROG Zephyrus G gaming laptop, now $900

Best Buy has slashed $300 (25%) off the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G Gaming Laptop, bringing it down to just $900

Jak Connor | Apr 15, 2020 at 01:22 am CDT (1 min, 5 secs time to read)

Since you are stuck inside and are most likely playing some video games to pass your time, then it might be time for a well-deserved upgrade.

Best Buy has your back, and more importantly, so does ASUS with their 15.6-inch ROG Zephyrus G. This gaming laptop packs AMD's 2.3GHz quad-core Ryzen 7 3750H, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Max-Q graphics. The display is 1920x1080, but has a refresh rate of 120hz, so you can enjoy games such as Overwatch, Apex Legends, Call of Duty, and many others at those smooth and juicy high framerates.

Best Buy has slashed $300 off this gaming laptop, bringing its total cost down from $1200, to just $900. Most gaming laptops are usually quite heavy, but the Zephyrus G weighs in at just 4.6lbs, which means you could easily throw it into your backpack for gaming on the go. It should be noted that gaming laptops are notorious for their battery life not being fantastic; this is especially true on gaming laptops that are pushing higher frame rates.

