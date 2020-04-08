Gamers fined $3000 for playing video games during coronavirus lockdown

It appears that gamers Down Under are getting hurt by the coronavirus restrictions, with 3 gamers in Victoria, Australia being fined $1652 AUD ($1018) for playing games in a lounge room.

Victoria Police have been doing spot checks throughout the state to make sure that Australians are following their (very strict) coironavirus lockdown rules, where 3 gamers who don't live together, were in a lounge room at one house and were fined for breaching the coronavirus lockdown rules.

Victoria, Australia is currently under stage 3 restrictions, meaning no more than two people (except for members of your immediate household) can gather together. These rules were introduced by the Victorian government on March 31.

Police have so far conducted 835 spot checks in homes, businesses and other non-essential services across the state of Victoria, and this is in the last 24 hours alone -- all part of "Operation Sentinel". 114 fines have been slapped to Australians in the state.

Victorian Police have conducted a whopping 16,039 spot checks since March 21, while within the last 24 hours 7 people were issued infringements after breaching social distancing and gathering laws -- where they were having a dinner party. Another 4 people were fined after they were busted walking the streets looking for drugs. Another group of friends were fined for just hanging out in the park.