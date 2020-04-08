Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,553 Reviews & Articles | 60,073 News Posts
flameTRENDING NOW: This drug destroys any trace of coronavirus COVID-19 in just 48 hoursflame

Gamers fined $3000 for playing video games during coronavirus lockdown

Australian police fine 3 gamers $3000 for playing video games in their lounge room amid coronavirus lockdown

Anthony Garreffa | Apr 8, 2020 at 05:41 am CDT (1 min, 6 secs reading time)

It appears that gamers Down Under are getting hurt by the coronavirus restrictions, with 3 gamers in Victoria, Australia being fined $1652 AUD ($1018) for playing games in a lounge room.

Gamers fined $3000 for playing video games during coronavirus lockdown 02 | TweakTown.com

Victoria Police have been doing spot checks throughout the state to make sure that Australians are following their (very strict) coironavirus lockdown rules, where 3 gamers who don't live together, were in a lounge room at one house and were fined for breaching the coronavirus lockdown rules.

Victoria, Australia is currently under stage 3 restrictions, meaning no more than two people (except for members of your immediate household) can gather together. These rules were introduced by the Victorian government on March 31.

Gamers fined $3000 for playing video games during coronavirus lockdown 01 | TweakTown.com

Police have so far conducted 835 spot checks in homes, businesses and other non-essential services across the state of Victoria, and this is in the last 24 hours alone -- all part of "Operation Sentinel". 114 fines have been slapped to Australians in the state.

Victorian Police have conducted a whopping 16,039 spot checks since March 21, while within the last 24 hours 7 people were issued infringements after breaching social distancing and gathering laws -- where they were having a dinner party. Another 4 people were fined after they were busted walking the streets looking for drugs. Another group of friends were fined for just hanging out in the park.

Buy at Amazon

Ready Player One (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital) (4K Ultra HD)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$24.96
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/8/2020 at 5:41 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
Anthony Garreffa

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Anthony Garreffa

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.