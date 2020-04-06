Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Grab a HyperX Alloy FPS Pro keyboard for $50

Need a new mechanical keyboard? Grab this HyperX Alloy FPS keyboard with Cherry MX Red switches for $50

Derek Strickland | Apr 6, 2020 at 04:05 pm CDT (1 min, 20 secs reading time)

Love linear Cherry MX Red switches? Need a new keyboard that won't break your wallet? Don't care about RGB? We've got you covered.

The Microsoft Store is selling the HyperX Alloy FPS Pro mechanical keyboard for just $50 right now, making it a nice cost-effective solution for PC gaming. This model sports Cherry MX Red switches for linear presses, a tenkeyless design, so don't expect a number pad, red backlighting, and USB pass-through. The HyperX FPS Alloy sports anti-ghosting, n-key rollover, a 1000Hz polling rate, and a special game mode that locks the Windows key so you don't accidentally jump to the desktop in a frenetic firefight.

For tons more info including a detailed breakdown on why the keyboard is a must-have, check out our TweakTown review here.

Tech specs

  • Switch type Cherry MX Red
  • Backlighting Red LED
  • Form factor Tenkeyless (87 keys)
  • Media keys Secondary
  • Preset lighting profiles 6x
  • Cable type Braided, detachable
  • Operation style Linear
  • Actuation force 45cN
  • Actuation point 2mm
  • Total travel distance 4mm
  • Operating life (minimum) 50M keystrokes
Buy at Amazon

HyperX Alloy FPS RGB - Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$71.38
$70.02$104.88$91.87
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/6/2020 at 4:03 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
Derek Strickland

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Derek Strickland

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

