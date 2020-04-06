Grab a HyperX Alloy FPS Pro keyboard for $50

Need a new mechanical keyboard? Grab this HyperX Alloy FPS keyboard with Cherry MX Red switches for $50

Love linear Cherry MX Red switches? Need a new keyboard that won't break your wallet? Don't care about RGB? We've got you covered.

The Microsoft Store is selling the HyperX Alloy FPS Pro mechanical keyboard for just $50 right now, making it a nice cost-effective solution for PC gaming. This model sports Cherry MX Red switches for linear presses, a tenkeyless design, so don't expect a number pad, red backlighting, and USB pass-through. The HyperX FPS Alloy sports anti-ghosting, n-key rollover, a 1000Hz polling rate, and a special game mode that locks the Windows key so you don't accidentally jump to the desktop in a frenetic firefight.

For tons more info including a detailed breakdown on why the keyboard is a must-have, check out our TweakTown review here.

Tech specs