Grab a HyperX Alloy FPS Pro keyboard for $50

Need a new mechanical keyboard? Grab this HyperX Alloy FPS keyboard with Cherry MX Red switches for $50
Love linear Cherry MX Red switches? Need a new keyboard that won't break your wallet? Don't care about RGB? We've got you covered.
The Microsoft Store is selling the HyperX Alloy FPS Pro mechanical keyboard for just $50 right now, making it a nice cost-effective solution for PC gaming. This model sports Cherry MX Red switches for linear presses, a tenkeyless design, so don't expect a number pad, red backlighting, and USB pass-through. The HyperX FPS Alloy sports anti-ghosting, n-key rollover, a 1000Hz polling rate, and a special game mode that locks the Windows key so you don't accidentally jump to the desktop in a frenetic firefight.
For tons more info including a detailed breakdown on why the keyboard is a must-have, check out our TweakTown review here.
Tech specs
- Switch type Cherry MX Red
- Backlighting Red LED
- Form factor Tenkeyless (87 keys)
- Media keys Secondary
- Preset lighting profiles 6x
- Cable type Braided, detachable
- Operation style Linear
- Actuation force 45cN
- Actuation point 2mm
- Total travel distance 4mm
- Operating life (minimum) 50M keystrokes
