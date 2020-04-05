ASUS launches new GeForce GTX 1650 GDDR6 with 'space-grade lubricant'

ASUS has just launched its new GeForce GTX 1650 GDDR6 graphics cards which if you couldn't already guess from the first sentence, have GDDR6 memory -- the original GeForce GTX 1650 launched with GDDR5 memory. And yes, I also had fun writing that headline... and ASUS really did use "space-grade lubricant".

The new GDDR6-powered GeForce GTX 1650 has memory bandwidth over 50% faster than the GDDR5-based GeForce GTX 1650. This means that the new GDDR6-powered GeForce GTX 1650 is much faster option for 1080p and 1440p gamers at a lower price point than the GeForce GTX 1660/GTX 1660 SUPER.

The original GeForce GTX 1650 with its GDDR5 memory was clocked at 8Gbps and offered 128GB/sec of memory bandwidth, but the new GDDR6 memory is clocked much higher at 12Gbps and offers 192GB/sec of memory bandwidth -- a win-win situation for gamers.

ASUS ROG Strix -- GTX 1650 GDDR6

ASUS comes out swinging with its enthusiast-focused ROG Strix GeForce GTX 1650 GDDR6, cooled by its in-house DirectCU II heat pipes and then 2 x Axial-tech fans. ASUS uses premium components on its ROG Strix series of graphics cards, with Auto-Extreme technology which is an automated process that boosts reliability.

ASUS TUF Gaming -- GTX 1650 GDDR6

Next up is the gamer-focused TUF Gaming GeForce GTX 1650 GDDR6 which ASUS explains "up the ante for cooling, without sacrificing the durability that makes them TUF". ASUS still uses its Auto-Extreme Technology, as well as as backplate that protects the card and "space-grade lubricant" to seal it with IPX5 standards.

ASUS Phoenix -- GTX 1650 GDDR6

Last but not least is the Phoenix GeForce GTX 1650 GDDR6 which is made for small form factor gaming PCs, where limited space is a big issue. ASUS uses its Axial-tech fan designs and the same "space-grade lubricant" as its higher-end brethren.

ASUS will have its new GeForce GTX 1650 GDDR6 graphics cards on the market in the coming weeks.