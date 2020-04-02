Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,546 Reviews & Articles | 60,013 News Posts
flameTRENDING NOW: This is our first look at the PlayStation 5 retail boxflame

HBO offers up its most popular shows for FREE, binge over coronavirus

HBO offers up huge shows for free through streaming, including Silicon Valley, True Blood, The Wire, and Veep

Anthony Garreffa | Apr 2, 2020 at 10:12 pm CDT (1 min, 49 secs reading time)

You'll have to get your streaming binge on quick as they're only free for a limited time -- but HBO is offering around 500 hours worth of original and licensed content for free on HBO GO, and HBO NOW.

HBO offers up its most popular shows for FREE, binge over coronavirus 01 | TweakTown.com

HBO is offering the free content on its two streaming services starting on Friday, April 3 where it will have its original shows including Ballers, Barry, Silicon Valley, Six Feet Under, The Sopranos, Succession, True Blood, Veep, and The Wire.

The company also has 10 documentaries and a bunch of theatrical releases from Warner Bros. all for free. There's nearly 500 hours of content here, so if you wanted to watch two of my favorite shows of all time -- Silicon Valley and Veep, I suggest you get your binge on right now.

HBO Original Series

  • Ballers (5 Seasons)
  • Barry (2 Seasons)
  • Silicon Valley (6 Seasons)
  • Six Feet Under (5 Seasons)
  • The Sopranos (7 Seasons)
  • Succession (2 Seasons)
  • True Blood (7 Seasons
  • Veep (7 Seasons)
  • The Wire (5 Seasons)

Documentaries

  • The Apollo
  • The Case Against Adnan Syed
  • Elvis Presley: The Searcher
  • I Love You, Now Die: The Commonwealth v. Michelle Carter
  • The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley
  • Jane Fonda in Five Acts
  • McMillion$
  • True Justice: Bryan Stevenson's Fight for Equality
  • United Skates
  • We Are the Dream: The Kids of the MLK Oakland Oratorical Fest

Warner Bros. Movies

  • Arthur
  • Arthur 2: On the Rocks
  • Blinded By the Light
  • The Bridges of Madison County
  • Crazy, Stupid, Love
  • Empire of the Sun
  • Forget Paris
  • Happy Feet Two
  • Isn't It Romantic?
  • The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part
  • Midnight Special
  • My Dog Skip
  • Nancy Drew And The Hidden Staircase
  • Pan
  • Pokemon Detective Pikachu
  • Red Riding Hood
  • Smallfoot
  • Storks
  • Sucker Punch
  • Unknown
Buy at Amazon

Silicon Valley - Season 1 [Blu-ray] [2015] [Region Free]

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$11.96
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/2/2020 at 9:15 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
Anthony Garreffa

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Anthony Garreffa

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.