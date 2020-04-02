HBO offers up its most popular shows for FREE, binge over coronavirus
HBO offers up huge shows for free through streaming, including Silicon Valley, True Blood, The Wire, and Veep
Anthony Garreffa | Apr 2, 2020 at 10:12 pm CDT (1 min, 49 secs reading time)
You'll have to get your streaming binge on quick as they're only free for a limited time -- but HBO is offering around 500 hours worth of original and licensed content for free on HBO GO, and HBO NOW.
HBO is offering the free content on its two streaming services starting on Friday, April 3 where it will have its original shows including Ballers, Barry, Silicon Valley, Six Feet Under, The Sopranos, Succession, True Blood, Veep, and The Wire.
The company also has 10 documentaries and a bunch of theatrical releases from Warner Bros. all for free. There's nearly 500 hours of content here, so if you wanted to watch two of my favorite shows of all time -- Silicon Valley and Veep, I suggest you get your binge on right now.
HBO Original Series
- Ballers (5 Seasons)
- Barry (2 Seasons)
- Silicon Valley (6 Seasons)
- Six Feet Under (5 Seasons)
- The Sopranos (7 Seasons)
- Succession (2 Seasons)
- True Blood (7 Seasons
- Veep (7 Seasons)
- The Wire (5 Seasons)
Documentaries
- The Apollo
- The Case Against Adnan Syed
- Elvis Presley: The Searcher
- I Love You, Now Die: The Commonwealth v. Michelle Carter
- The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley
- Jane Fonda in Five Acts
- McMillion$
- True Justice: Bryan Stevenson's Fight for Equality
- United Skates
- We Are the Dream: The Kids of the MLK Oakland Oratorical Fest
Warner Bros. Movies
- Arthur
- Arthur 2: On the Rocks
- Blinded By the Light
- The Bridges of Madison County
- Crazy, Stupid, Love
- Empire of the Sun
- Forget Paris
- Happy Feet Two
- Isn't It Romantic?
- The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part
- Midnight Special
- My Dog Skip
- Nancy Drew And The Hidden Staircase
- Pan
- Pokemon Detective Pikachu
- Red Riding Hood
- Smallfoot
- Storks
- Sucker Punch
- Unknown
