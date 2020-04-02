HBO offers up its most popular shows for FREE, binge over coronavirus

HBO offers up huge shows for free through streaming, including Silicon Valley, True Blood, The Wire, and Veep

You'll have to get your streaming binge on quick as they're only free for a limited time -- but HBO is offering around 500 hours worth of original and licensed content for free on HBO GO, and HBO NOW.

HBO is offering the free content on its two streaming services starting on Friday, April 3 where it will have its original shows including Ballers, Barry, Silicon Valley, Six Feet Under, The Sopranos, Succession, True Blood, Veep, and The Wire.

The company also has 10 documentaries and a bunch of theatrical releases from Warner Bros. all for free. There's nearly 500 hours of content here, so if you wanted to watch two of my favorite shows of all time -- Silicon Valley and Veep, I suggest you get your binge on right now.

HBO Original Series

Ballers (5 Seasons)

Barry (2 Seasons)

Silicon Valley (6 Seasons)

Six Feet Under (5 Seasons)

The Sopranos (7 Seasons)

Succession (2 Seasons)

True Blood (7 Seasons

Veep (7 Seasons)

The Wire (5 Seasons)

Documentaries

The Apollo

The Case Against Adnan Syed

Elvis Presley: The Searcher

I Love You, Now Die: The Commonwealth v. Michelle Carter

The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley

Jane Fonda in Five Acts

McMillion$

True Justice: Bryan Stevenson's Fight for Equality

United Skates

We Are the Dream: The Kids of the MLK Oakland Oratorical Fest

Warner Bros. Movies