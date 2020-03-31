Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Playing Doom Eternal in third-person is hilariously fun (and tough)

Ripping and tearing in third-person is rad, chaotic, and rather challenging

Derek Strickland | Mar 31, 2020 at 09:19 am CDT (2 mins, 17 secs reading time)

With the help of console commands, we got Doom Eternal running in third-person for some no-holds-barred (and supremely glitchy) demon-slaying mayhem.

Doom Eternal is probably the best FPS game I've played in the last decade, but how would it play as a third-person shooter? Pretty damn good. The combat is fluid and you get a great view of the carnage and explosive bloody death you're unleashing. In many ways it's even harder than first-person, especially if you're playing withe HUD off like some insane masochist (yes, we played it this way and it's tough as nails).

With Sunbeam's cheat table, we were able to get Doom Eternal running in third-person. The result is game-breaking fun, even if some weapons simply don't play nicely with third-person. I'm looking at you, assault rifle. Hell most of the precision weapons are extra tough because you simply can't aim down any scopes and the Doom Slayer's massive lats get in the way of the reticle. I can see why id didn't add the mode in and cut access to console commands, but I still really feel like it should be some sort of optional mode.

The best part is you can do this too. It's not hard at all.

We run you through the process step-by-step in our Doom Eternal console commands tutorial (see below) to set everything up and get you blasting in third-person, flying through levels with noclip, changing your run speeds, annihilating hordes with godmode, and even unlocking the secret pistol. Yes, Doom Eternal has a pistol, but it's not very good.

Also be sure to check out our huge feature-length Doom Eternal review to see why you really need to grab this game if you haven't already.

We'll keep making new Doom Eternal content as we find more goodies and console commands that're worth covering, so keep an eye out!

Derek Strickland

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Derek Strickland

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

