Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,538 Reviews & Articles | 59,920 News Posts

Remedy teases HUGE next-gen PS5, Xbox Series X games

Remedy is working on two new game sames in a fresh IP for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC

Derek Strickland | Mar 27, 2020 at 08:24 am CDT (2 mins, 11 secs reading time)

Remedy is working on something big for next-gen PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles, as well as PC.

Remedy teases HUGE next-gen PS5, Xbox Series X games 28 | TweakTown.com

Control, our favorite game of 2019, was just the beginning. Remedy has just signed a huge multi-year deal with Epic Games to publish two new multiplatform titles on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC: a smaller-scale game that's like related to its new live service Vanguard team, and a substantially ambitious new AAA game set in a fresh IP. The studio now owns both publishing and IP rights for the Alan Wake franchise (hint hint).

"We're working on something exciting, something big. With Epic Games as our publisher, we have incredible resources and full creative freedom. Thrilled about this opportunity. That said, for now that's all I can tell you," Remedy's Sam Lake said.

The Epic deal is a dream come true for indie devs like Remedy. Epic will pay for up to 100% of all publishing, marketing, and distribution costs on all platforms. Backed by Epic's Fortnite billions, Remedy won't be limited by funding and can make the game they've always wanted to make. Remedy also retains full IP ownership for the new games.

The new games will be a long ways off though. The big AAA whopper has been in pre-production since before Control shipped in August 2019, but we still shouldn't expect it any time soon.

"Remedy is working on two multi-platform games for next-generation consoles and PC that will be published by Epic Games. The first project is Remedy's most ambitious one yet, an AAA multi-platform game already in pre-production. The second is a new, smaller-scale project set in the same franchise. Both games are being developed on Remedy's proprietary, state-of-the-art Northlight game engine and tools," Remedy said in a press release.

Meanwhile, Remedy still owns the IP rights to Control, but 505 Games has 20-years exclusivity on publishing rights for the franchise.

Buy at Amazon

Control - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$41.50
$41.50$29.99$54.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/26/2020 at 11:39 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:remedygames.com, twitter.com
Derek Strickland

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Derek Strickland

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.