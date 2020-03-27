Remedy teases HUGE next-gen PS5, Xbox Series X games

Remedy is working on two new game sames in a fresh IP for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC

Remedy is working on something big for next-gen PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles, as well as PC.

Control, our favorite game of 2019, was just the beginning. Remedy has just signed a huge multi-year deal with Epic Games to publish two new multiplatform titles on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC: a smaller-scale game that's like related to its new live service Vanguard team, and a substantially ambitious new AAA game set in a fresh IP. The studio now owns both publishing and IP rights for the Alan Wake franchise (hint hint).

"We're working on something exciting, something big. With Epic Games as our publisher, we have incredible resources and full creative freedom. Thrilled about this opportunity. That said, for now that's all I can tell you," Remedy's Sam Lake said.

The Epic deal is a dream come true for indie devs like Remedy. Epic will pay for up to 100% of all publishing, marketing, and distribution costs on all platforms. Backed by Epic's Fortnite billions, Remedy won't be limited by funding and can make the game they've always wanted to make. Remedy also retains full IP ownership for the new games.

The new games will be a long ways off though. The big AAA whopper has been in pre-production since before Control shipped in August 2019, but we still shouldn't expect it any time soon.

"Remedy is working on two multi-platform games for next-generation consoles and PC that will be published by Epic Games. The first project is Remedy's most ambitious one yet, an AAA multi-platform game already in pre-production. The second is a new, smaller-scale project set in the same franchise. Both games are being developed on Remedy's proprietary, state-of-the-art Northlight game engine and tools," Remedy said in a press release.

Meanwhile, Remedy still owns the IP rights to Control, but 505 Games has 20-years exclusivity on publishing rights for the franchise.