Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,526 Reviews & Articles | 59,762 News Posts

3D Realms' canceled Alien game would've been the ultimate Alien game

The developers behind the canceled Alien title reveal why this Alien game would be the ultimate Alien experience

Jak Connor | Mar 16, 2020 at 01:32 am CDT (1 min, 42 secs reading time)

Many fans of the Alien franchise were dying to know what 3D Realms had in store for its now-canceled Alien game. Back in late February, 3D Realms' VP, Frederik Schreiber, revealed some most-wanted details, and now he has done it again.

3D Realms' canceled Alien game was meant to be called Aliens: Hadleys Hope, and it was originally meant to be the ultimate Aliens gaming experience. From the pitch notes, players would have been able to play as both Marines and Aliens. Marines would have to work together as a team, and each marine would have its own unique abilities and classes. As you might've expected, if players decided to play as marines, their goal would be to eliminate all aliens in sight, kill the queen and escape the planet.

If players decided to play as aliens, they would start deep underground in a terraforming facility. Players would then spawn in a facehugger and begin to view the game world through the perspective of the facehugger. The first goal when playing the Aliens was to take the first facehugger and find a colonist to give birth to the first Xenomorph. From there, players would have been able to control every alien through a HiveMind, which means players could've controlled each alien individually and swapped between all of them in real-time.

If you are interested in checking out what more of what could have been for 3D Realms' Alien game, dive into the Twitter thread here.

Buy at Amazon

Aliens Special Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$14.99
$14.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/15/2020 at 8:37 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:dsogaming.com
Jak Connor

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Jak Connor

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak enjoys the likes of a solid MMO, RPG, or a single-player linear story. More importantly, he holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.