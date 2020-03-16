3D Realms' canceled Alien game would've been the ultimate Alien game

Many fans of the Alien franchise were dying to know what 3D Realms had in store for its now-canceled Alien game. Back in late February, 3D Realms' VP, Frederik Schreiber, revealed some most-wanted details, and now he has done it again.

3D Realms' canceled Alien game was meant to be called Aliens: Hadleys Hope, and it was originally meant to be the ultimate Aliens gaming experience. From the pitch notes, players would have been able to play as both Marines and Aliens. Marines would have to work together as a team, and each marine would have its own unique abilities and classes. As you might've expected, if players decided to play as marines, their goal would be to eliminate all aliens in sight, kill the queen and escape the planet.

If players decided to play as aliens, they would start deep underground in a terraforming facility. Players would then spawn in a facehugger and begin to view the game world through the perspective of the facehugger. The first goal when playing the Aliens was to take the first facehugger and find a colonist to give birth to the first Xenomorph. From there, players would have been able to control every alien through a HiveMind, which means players could've controlled each alien individually and swapped between all of them in real-time.

If you are interested in checking out what more of what could have been for 3D Realms' Alien game, dive into the Twitter thread here.