Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,523 Reviews & Articles | 59,706 News Posts
flameTRENDING NOW: You can track COVID-19 coronavirus cases in real-time using this linkflame

The Switch dock lacked GameCube controller ports, but here's the fix

Nintendo didn't include built-in GameCube controller ports on the Switch dock, but there's now a fix for that

Jak Connor | Mar 12, 2020 at 01:38 am CDT (1 min, 16 secs reading time)

When the Nintendo Switch launched, fans were upset to know that the charging dock didn't include built-in GameCube controller ports, but there's now a simple mod fix for that.

The Switch dock lacked GameCube controller ports, but here's the fix 01 | TweakTown.com

Reddit user i_AM_hank took it upon himself to solve this issue and judging by the photos and Hank's comments, it certainly seems he has found a reliable fix. Hank decided to mod his Nintendo Switch dock with the external GameCube controller adapter. More specifically, the GameCube controller adapter is a third-party product from Mayflash, and according to Hank "turned out to be a good choice because the controller ports are on a board separate from the main circuitry which ultimately allowed it to slip between the inner and outer casing of the dock".

This mod would be particularly useful for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate players who would like not to have to carry around an external GameCube adapter. While the process to get the adapter integrated with the Switch dock seems a little difficult, there's a step-by-step guide that can be followed for anyone who is game enough to give it a go. I wish Nintendo included the GameCube controller adapter with the Switch dock. It would have saved a lot of players some considerable transportation trouble.

The Switch dock lacked GameCube controller ports, but here's the fix 20 | TweakTown.com
The Switch dock lacked GameCube controller ports, but here's the fix 30 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy‑Con (HAC-001(-01))

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$279.90
$279.90$299.00$299.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/11/2020 at 6:46 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:nintendolife.com, reddit.com
Jak Connor

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Jak Connor

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak enjoys the likes of a solid MMO, RPG, or a single-player linear story. More importantly, he holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.