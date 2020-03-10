Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
NVIDIA's new GeForce drivers are Game Ready for Call of Duty: Warzone

NVIDIA's new GeForce Game Ready 442.59 WHQL drivers are ready for Call of Duty: Warzone and its battle royale goodness

Anthony Garreffa | Mar 10, 2020 at 09:20 pm CDT (0 mins, 52 secs reading time)

NVIDIA has some fresh new GeForce drivers released that are Game Ready for Call of Duty: Warzone, the new battle royale focused game mode that sees up to 150 players battling it out in Call of Duty's usual signature gameplay.

The new GeForce Game Ready 442.59 drivers have day one optimizations not just for Call of Duty: Warzone, but they also fix some issues with NBA 2K20 and others. There are some issues included with these drivers that I'm sure will be ironed out with the next release, but for now you'll want to grab them if you're wanting to jump into Call of Duty: Warzone.

You can grab NVIDIA's new GeForce Game Ready 442.59 WHQL drivers here.

NEWS SOURCE:geforce.com
