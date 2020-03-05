Ghost of Tsushima launches June 26 on PS4

Ghost of Tsushima is coming sooner than you'd think and will help carry the PS4 up to the PS5's launch

Sucker Punch's new stylish cinematic samurai game Ghost of Tsushima releases on June 26, 2020, Sony today announced.

The Ghost of Tsushima's revenge-fueled quest is coming in just four months, and will bring with it yet another superlative showcase of Sony's first-party power. Today Sucker Punch revealed a June 2020 release date and also dropped an incredible trailer that sets a somber, bloody, and ultimately captivating tone for the game.

Most of the footage was cinematic sequences--the facial animations are amazing--but there was some gameplay thrown in there too. Ghost of Tsushima reminds me a lot of a clunkier version of a samurai Tenchu, complete with engrossing dialog sequences. The title looks to be an experience rather than a simple game.

Like The Last of Us Part II, expect Ghost of Tsushima to push the PlayStation 4 Pro to its limits and utilize every ounce of power the current-gen system has. The game is probably getting optimized for PlayStation 5 with forward-compatibility enhancements and upgrades but nothing has been confirmed just yet.

Sucker Punch also revealed three special editions, including the $70 digital deluxe and physical special editions, as well as the $170 collector's edition that comes with a special samurai mask.

Last updated: Mar 5, 2020 at 10:23 am CST