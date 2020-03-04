Apex Legends: inventory re-work, grenade spamming & patch notes

Respawn Entertainment have reworked many aspects of Apex Legends, including backpack size, and stack sizes for items.

The update has already been added to the live servers and comes as apart of the System Override Collections Event. The new patch has added a bunch of new content for players to enjoy, as well as introducing some new changes to in-game backpack size and how items stack in the inventory. Firstly, the new patch adds an additional two inventory slows to every variant of backpack. Gray has gone from 10 to 12, Blue from 12 to 14, and finally Purple 14 to 16.

Moving onto item stacking changes. Players will now have a much harder time stacking a bunch of grenades for the last fight, as Respawn has reduced the amount that can be carried. Not only does this affect grenades, but it also affects syringes, medkits, shield battery/cell, light, heavy, and energy ammo. Other changes that have come in this patch are: Peacekeep nerfs, Sentinel buffs, Crypto tweaks, Bloodhound buffs, and Gibraltar nerfs. For the full patch notes check out this link here.