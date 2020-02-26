Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
NASA jabbed its probe in a Martian hole and found that Mars shakes

NASA's probe has measured how much Mars shakes, and it happens more often than expected

By Jak Connor on Feb 26, 2020 12:34 am CST - 1 min, 34 secs reading time

NASA loves jamming probes into holes to examine things, and in this case, Mars was lucky enough to be a candidate.

While you might think this is an over-exaggeration, that's hardly the case. NASA sent it's InSight robot to Mars to examine several aspects of the strange red planet, and since it's been on Mars, it has achieved quite a lot. InSight was able to measure and record some strange martian sounds, that were believed to be Marsquakes and martian wind. Now, NASA has published some of the latest findings from InSight.

InSight is stationed on the Mars surface, and it uses its seismometer instrument that's stuck in a hole to record ground motions. When NASA first detected the Marsquakes, they weren't able to accurately distinguish the sound of quakes in comparison to other potential sounds. Since then, NASA has gotten much better at this and is now able to separate the sound of the wind from the quakes.

It turns out that Marsquakes happen more often than expected, Bruce Banerdt, InSight principal investigator at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, says, "Mars trembles more often - but also more mildly - than expected. SEIS has found more than 450 seismic signals to date, the vast majority of which are probably quakes (as opposed to data noise created by environmental factors, like wind)."

He continued and said, "The largest quake was about magnitude 4.0 in size - not quite large enough to travel down below the crust into the planet's lower mantle and core. Those are "the juiciest parts of the apple" when it comes to studying the planet's inner structure."




ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Jak Connor

Jaks love for technology and more specifically PC gaming began at 10 years old, it was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on a old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of the typical FPS PC gamer, Jak enjoys the likes of a solid MMO, RPG, or a single-player linear story. More importantly, though, he holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

NEWS SOURCE:bgr.com

