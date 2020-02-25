Global PC market could reduce by 3.4% this year, estimations at 8.4%

Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
The global PC market is expected to take a hit from the coronavirus, experts predict a fall of 3.4% this year

By Jak Connor on Feb 25, 2020 02:32 am CST - 1 min, 15 secs reading time

The COVID-19 virus is hitting numerous markets in the technology industry, and one of those markets is the PC market. Analysts are now stating their expectations for how much it will fall by the end of this year.

According to analyst firm, Canalys, the global PC market is expected to shrink by a whole 3.4% in total by the end of the year if shipments continue to be hindered by the outbreak. The analyst firm also says that if the state of the outbreak worsens over time, the global PC market is expected to take a larger hit of around 8.4%.

The country that suffers the most from this outbreak if obviously China, and in the event of the worst possible scenario, Chinese sales will fall by 12.2%. In the best-case scenario, analysts predict it should only be 3.8%. Here are some numbers that make it a bit easier to understand -- in 2019, around 396 million PC's were sold, and in 2020 Canalys predicts it could be anywhere between 362-382 million units.

Jak Connor

NEWS SOURCES:canalys.com, techspot.com

