Elon Musk seeks SpaceX funding, company valued at $36 billion

SpaceX is wanting to raise another $250 million in new funding according to CNBC, with the new cash seeing Elon Musk's space-venturing company worth around $36 billion.

The $36 billion valuation is a $2.5 billion increase in the last time the reported valuation came in, with Elon Musk seeing SpaceX injected with around $1.33 billion across 2019 from 3 different rounds of fundraising. SpaceX has rounded up $3 billion or so in funding over the years, but it's no wonder as it continues to push the boundaries of technology and dominate beyond our pale blue dot.

NASA awarded SpaceX over $3.1 billion to develop the Crew Dragon capsule that the company built to take astronauts to the International Space Station, with Musk saying SpaceX has spent "hundreds of millions of dollars" of its own funds to develop Crew Dragon.

CNBC expects the new round of funding for SpaceX to close next month.