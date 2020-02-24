Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,588 Reviews & Articles | 67,029 News Posts
TRENDING NOW: AMD Big Navi specs: 5120 cores, 24GB HBM2e at 2TB/sec memory bandwidth

Elon Musk seeks SpaceX funding, company valued at $36 billion

SpaceX is valued at around $36 billion, with the company seeking $250 million in new funding

By Anthony Garreffa on Feb 24, 2020 10:31 pm CST - 0 mins, 52 secs reading time

SpaceX is wanting to raise another $250 million in new funding according to CNBC, with the new cash seeing Elon Musk's space-venturing company worth around $36 billion.

Elon Musk seeks SpaceX funding, company valued at $36 billion | TweakTown.com

The $36 billion valuation is a $2.5 billion increase in the last time the reported valuation came in, with Elon Musk seeing SpaceX injected with around $1.33 billion across 2019 from 3 different rounds of fundraising. SpaceX has rounded up $3 billion or so in funding over the years, but it's no wonder as it continues to push the boundaries of technology and dominate beyond our pale blue dot.

NASA awarded SpaceX over $3.1 billion to develop the Crew Dragon capsule that the company built to take astronauts to the International Space Station, with Musk saying SpaceX has spent "hundreds of millions of dollars" of its own funds to develop Crew Dragon.

CNBC expects the new round of funding for SpaceX to close next month.

Buy at Amazon

Occupy Mars Shirt

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$15.99
$15.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/24/2020 at 9:52 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price.
Anthony Garreffa

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Anthony Garreffa

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games to be built around consoles. With FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with high-end, custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU technology is unwavering, and with next-gen NVIDIA GPUs about to launch alongside 4K 144Hz HDR G-Sync gaming monitors and BFGDs (65-inch 4K 120Hz HDR G-Sync TVs) there has never been a time to be more excited about technology.

NEWS SOURCES:cnbc.com, si.wsj.net

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.