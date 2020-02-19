Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Samsung patent teases Galaxy Note 20 with a waterfall display

Samsung's new patent teases an ultra-curved waterfall display on the new Galaxy Note 20 smartphone

By Anthony Garreffa on Feb 19, 2020 11:30 pm CST - 0 mins, 53 secs reading time

Samsung just finished launching its new Galaxy S20 family of smartphones as well as the new foldable Galaxy Z Flip, but work is already under way on the new Galaxy Note 20 smartphone.

samsung-patent-teases-galaxy-note-20-with-waterfall-display_09

According to a new patent that Samsung was recently granted by the US Patent and Trademark Office, the new Galaxy Note 20 will rock what should be a truly gorgeous ultra-curved waterfall display.

Samsung's current flagship smartphones feature buttons that come through the metal side edge -- whereas the Galaxy Note 20 here in these patents would see the physical buttons coming out of the side glass edge. Nifty. We should expect to see more and more on the Galaxy Note 20 as the months pass, but this is an exciting tease.

