Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,582 Reviews & Articles | 66,978 News Posts
TRENDING NOW: Tom Holland, Robert Downey Jr deepfaked into Back to the Future

Qualcomm to release suped-up Snapdragon 865+ in Q3 2020

We should expect Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ powered gaming smartphones in 2H 2020

By Anthony Garreffa | Feb 16, 2020 11:22 pm CST

Qualcomm unveiled its Snapdragon 855 processor in late 2018, refreshing it in mid-2019 with the Snapdragon 855+ processor and then the company unveiled its new flagship Snapdragon 865 in December 2019 and now rumors of the suped-up Snapdragon 865+ are already surfacing.

qualcomm-to-release-suped-up-snapdragon-865-in-q3-2020_02

ASUS was one of the first to use the faster Snapdragon 855+ processor in its ROG Phone II smartphone, which was an overclocked Snapdragon 855 with 15% more performance from its Adreno 640 GPU that helped drive up to 90FPS on the ASUS ROG Phone II gaming smartphone.

What should we expect from Qualcomm's upgraded Snapdragon 865+ processor should be very similar -- even more performance from an already kick ass processor. We've already seen 120Hz capable smartphones revealed, with a recent boost in 120Hz capable phones in Samsung's new Galaxy S20 range of handsets -- but I'm sure we'll see ASUS reveal its ROG Phone III and Razer with its gaming-focused Phone III later this year both rocking the Snapdragon 865+ processor that is tailor made for high refresh rate gaming smartphones.

Buy at Amazon

ASUS ROG Gaming Phone II (ZS660KL-S855P-12G512G-BK)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$899.99
$899.99$899.99$899.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/16/2020 at 7:02 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click for latest
NEWS SOURCES:gizmochina.com, tweaktown.com, gizmochina.com, weibo.com

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Forum Activity

View More Forum Posts

Press Releases

View More Press Releases
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.