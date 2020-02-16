Qualcomm to release suped-up Snapdragon 865+ in Q3 2020

Qualcomm unveiled its Snapdragon 855 processor in late 2018, refreshing it in mid-2019 with the Snapdragon 855+ processor and then the company unveiled its new flagship Snapdragon 865 in December 2019 and now rumors of the suped-up Snapdragon 865+ are already surfacing.

ASUS was one of the first to use the faster Snapdragon 855+ processor in its ROG Phone II smartphone, which was an overclocked Snapdragon 855 with 15% more performance from its Adreno 640 GPU that helped drive up to 90FPS on the ASUS ROG Phone II gaming smartphone.

What should we expect from Qualcomm's upgraded Snapdragon 865+ processor should be very similar -- even more performance from an already kick ass processor. We've already seen 120Hz capable smartphones revealed, with a recent boost in 120Hz capable phones in Samsung's new Galaxy S20 range of handsets -- but I'm sure we'll see ASUS reveal its ROG Phone III and Razer with its gaming-focused Phone III later this year both rocking the Snapdragon 865+ processor that is tailor made for high refresh rate gaming smartphones.