Star Wars Battlefront II has had some gigantic visual improvements

Star Wars Battlefront II has been out since 2017 and while it might have cost $2100 to unlock all that DLC back in the day, the visual upgrades that the team at EA DICE have done to the game are nothing short of amazing. Check it out:

Cinematic Captures have (if you'll pardon the pun) captured the visual upgrades that Star Wars Battlefront II has received recently, with character detail greatly improved, animation improvements, and so much more. Lighting, shadows, visual effects, ambient occlusion, and bloom tweaks have all made the game look that much more stellar.

Star Wars Battlefront II was recently updated on February 12 with the new 'BB Update' adding in a bunch of fixes, improved visual effects and lighting (as highlighted in this video), and much more. You can read more about the Star Wars Battlefront II - Feb 12th Patch and their release notes here.