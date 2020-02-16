Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,582 Reviews & Articles | 66,972 News Posts
TRENDING NOW: Tom Holland, Robert Downey Jr deepfaked into Back to the Future

Star Wars Battlefront II has had some gigantic visual improvements

EA DICE has been performing magic with Star Wars Battlefront II graphics upgrades since its release

By Anthony Garreffa | Feb 16, 2020 09:05 pm CST

Star Wars Battlefront II has been out since 2017 and while it might have cost $2100 to unlock all that DLC back in the day, the visual upgrades that the team at EA DICE have done to the game are nothing short of amazing. Check it out:

Cinematic Captures have (if you'll pardon the pun) captured the visual upgrades that Star Wars Battlefront II has received recently, with character detail greatly improved, animation improvements, and so much more. Lighting, shadows, visual effects, ambient occlusion, and bloom tweaks have all made the game look that much more stellar.

Star Wars Battlefront II was recently updated on February 12 with the new 'BB Update' adding in a bunch of fixes, improved visual effects and lighting (as highlighted in this video), and much more. You can read more about the Star Wars Battlefront II - Feb 12th Patch and their release notes here.

Buy at Amazon

Star Wars Battlefront II [Online Game Code]

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$29.99
$29.99$29.99$29.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/16/2020 at 5:40 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click for latest

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Forum Activity

View More Forum Posts

Press Releases

View More Press Releases
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.