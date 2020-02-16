So yeah, the AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X can run Crysis without a GPU

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X is so powerful it can run Crysis in software mode, WITHOUT a graphics card

AMD launched its monstrous Ryzen Threadripper 3990X not too long ago, and it is already breaking records left, right, and center -- but what about running Crysis in software mode without a graphics card? Yeah, it can do that.

LinusTechTips has done just that, running Crysis in software mode on the 64-core/128-thread Ryzen Threadripper 3990X processor. No one would buy AMD's flagship Ryzen Threadripper 3990X to do this, but it's an incredible feat and something to completely nerd out to.

Personally, I love seeing this stuff and nerding out to seeing the once 'can it run Crysis' meme turn into running entirely on software. Something I didn't think we'd ever see.