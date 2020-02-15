Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,582 Reviews & Articles | 66,957 News Posts
TRENDING NOW: Tom Holland, Robert Downey Jr deepfaked into Back to the Future

Blizzard moves canceled Overwatch League games from China to Korea

Blizzard's previously canceled Overwatch League will now take place in Seoul, Korea instead of China

By Anthony Garreffa | Feb 15, 2020 10:07 pm CST

Blizzard recently canceled its Overwatch League matches in China because of the coronavirus outbreak, but now the developer has shifted the games over to Seoul, South Korea.

blizzard-moves-canceled-overwatch-league-games-from-china-to-korea_06

The company said that all of the canceled matches that were to take place in Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Hangzhou, will now see Overwatch players battling it out in a studio in Seoul. The previously canceled and now relocated matches will take place during week 6 and week 7 of the Overwatch League, on the weekends of March 14 and March 21.

Overwatch League matches in Miami and Atlanta that kick off on those weekends won't be affected, but Blizzard added that it will announce match times for those rounds "soon".

Buy at Amazon

Overwatch: The Official Cookbook

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$17.59
$17.55$17.50$17.50
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/15/2020 at 10:43 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click for latest
NEWS SOURCES:tweaktown.com

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Forum Activity

View More Forum Posts

Press Releases

View More Press Releases
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.