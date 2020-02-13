Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Jeff Bezos blinked twice then bought LA's most expensive property

Jeff Bezos reportedly slapped down $165 million, just an eighth of his net worth, for this property in LA

By Jak Connor | Feb 13, 2020 01:33 am CST

A new report has come out from The Wall Street Journal that claims Amazon CEO and founder; Jeff Bezos has bought the most expensive property in Los Angeles.

Amazon founder has reportedly bought the Warner Estate, the most prestigious property in all of Los Angeles from David Geffen for $165 million dollars. Bezos' net worth is currently sitting at around $131.9 billion, which means that if he did purchase the estate from Geffen for $165 million, that's only one-eight of his net worth.

The Warner Estate was built in the 1930s for Jack Warner, who was the former president and driving force behind the now-massive Warner Bros. Studios. The estate took around a decade to be built and features everything you could dream of; terraces, guest houses, golf courses, pools, tennis courts, and a lot more.

NEWS SOURCES:theverge.com, wsj.com

