Apple's next-gen Mac could pack AMD Ryzen CPU, Radeon GPU

Apple made headlines in the PC gaming world with teases of its new gaming-focused Mac that could cost $5000, but what if that new gaming-focused Mac was powered by an AMD Ryzen CPU and AMD Radeon GPU.

According to code snippets found in macOS Catalina 10.15.4 beta, a bunch of AMD APUs were spotted, teasing that Apple could be using AMD technology inside of a future Mac. These APUs could be perfect for low/mid-range MacBook and MacBook Air laptops, but it could scale as high as Ryzen and Navi-powered gaming Macs, too.

AMD is offering up their Ryzen CPUs much cheaper than Intel does with its range of Core processors, and given the troubles Intel is going through mixed with the mega success AMD is going through right now, Apple making this change would be a serious move for the entire tech industry. It's all rumor mill stuff for now, but I'll keep a close eye on how this progresses over 2020.