Gamers played 20 billion hours of Steam games in 2019

PC gamers put some serious investment into Steam gaming in 2019--billions and billions of hours

Today Valve revealed some stats about Steam's performance in 2019, and the numbers are pretty stellar.

PC gamers are spending an astronomical amount of time on Steam games. According to Valve, gamers spent 20 billion hours playing Steam titles, representing absolutely huge engagement levels for the platform. Throughout the year Steam evolved quite a bit with new social features, a great new games library UI, and new ways to play.

Remote Play Together, which lets Steam users play couch co-op games online, is also extremely popular with over 2.3 million gamers trying out the feature. Steam Remote Play is likewise appealing; over 3.7 million gamers are beaming their Steam libraries to mobiles on-the-go.

Mostly the blog post is reminding users of all the features Valve added to Steam in 2019. There's not a lot of figures--no exact metrics on controller usage, monthly or daily active users, hardware preference, etc.

Valve says these stats and figures are coming in the future, along with a ton of other optimizations planned for 2020:

Data Deep Dives - We've seen a lot of analysis from third parties that have taken a stab at figuring out how games are doing on Steam (and overall health of the platform), based on the limited amount of data that is publicly available. Since we have access to more data, we thought it would be useful to do our own analysis and share the results as a multi-part series of blog posts.

Soundtracks - We're adding new functionality to better support gaming soundtracks.

Steam Trust - Trust (the tech behind Trust Factor Matchmaking in CS:GO) shipped in a closed beta to several partners last year and is being rolled out to all partners later this year.

Steam PC Cafe Program - Launched in an open beta last year to over 8 thousand sites, we're working on bringing the program to schools and libraries, along with the expected Cybercafes, PC Bangs, VR Arcades, etc.

Steam Labs - More top secret experiments are actively being tinkered with, and we're planning on graduating some of these features so that they are available to everyone.

SteamVR - The team is hard at work on SteamVR 2.0, which will feature a number of customer experience improvements.

Top Lists - We're taking what we learned from the top lists posted in Steam News this past year to develop new store destinations designed to display compelling trending content to customers.

Steam Mobile App - The mobile app is getting a refresh to add more login types and help users secure their accounts.

Sale Events - Building on features that first shipped in the 2019 Lunar New Year sale, we're exploring more ways to reward users for participating in sale events throughout the year.