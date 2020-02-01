1.18 billion PS4 games have been sold to date, Sony confirms

Sony's PlayStation 4 has sold more than 1.18 billion games worldwide, the company today confirmed.

Even nearly seven years into its lifecycle, the PS4 continues its juggernaut success in the games industry with huge software sales. The PS4 has now sold 1.181 billion games to date across digital and physical releases as of January 31, 2020, complemented by 106 million PS4 console install base.

Sony managed to sell 31 million games in a month's time (from December 2019 to January 2020), representing a 2.6% uptick and a tremendous 28% year-over-year spike. Top five digital sales leaders include Call of Duty Modern Warfare (which was also the best-selling game of 2019 in the U.S.), Minecraft, GTA V, and NBA 2K20.

This sales dominance only further illustrates just how important backward compatibility is for Sony's next-gen PlayStation 5. Luckily the console-maker has confirmed the PS5 will indeed play PS4 games.

Remember that Sony takes a 30% cut of all third-party games that're sold on the PlayStation Store, so this tremendous volume jump will boost its overall earnings. Sony is expected to reveal its Q3 2019 earnings on Tuesday, February 4.