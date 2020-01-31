2020 is the year of the most 'gender-inclusive' emoji's

The Unicode Consortium will be adding 117 new emojis, some of which are gender inclusive

2020 will be the year of emojis as the Unicode Consortium has revealed that 117 new emoji are heading to platforms.

According to their website, Emoji 13.0 update has been finalized and will implement 62 new emojis that include things like smiling face with a tear, polar bear, bubble tea, pickup truck, fondue, teapot, Pinata, and the transgender flag. The announcement will also add 55 gender and skin-tone variants, as well as new gender-inclusive emojis.

An example of gender-inclusive emoji is the veil, the tuxedo, and feeding baby emoji. At the moment, those emoji's only represent a man in a tuxedo, women in a veil, and man/woman feeding a baby. The new set of emojis will add women in a tuxedo, a man in a veil, and a 'person' feeding a baby. If you are interested in checking out what other new emojis are arriving this year, click this link here.

