Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,565 Reviews & Articles | 66,666 News Posts
TRENDING NOW: AMD: Big Navi GPU to disrupt 4K gaming like Ryzen CPUs did to Intel

British Airways cancels ALL flights to and from mainland China

Coronavirus outbreaks forces British Airways to cancel all flights in and out of mainland China

By: Anthony Garreffa from 1 hour, 31 mins ago

British Airways has just announced it has suspended all flights to and from mainland China, a move made after Britain warned against all but essential travel to China because of the on-going coronavirus outbreak.

british-airways-cancels-flights-mainland-china_01

British Airways said in an email: "We apologise to customers for the inconvenience, but the safety of our customers and crew is always our priority. Customers due to travel to or from China in the coming days can find more information on BA.com". British Airways isn't the first airline to make a bold move like this, with South Korean airline Air Seoul stopping all flights to China over coronavirus.

Thai Lion Air also announced that it has stopped all flights between Thailand and Chengdu in southern China until February 10, while airlines including Cathay Pacific and Singapore Airlines letting crew wear masks on China bound flights. American Airlines is providing hand sanitizer wipes for flight attendants to use on all China bound flights.

Buy at Amazon

Contagion (2011)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$7.99
$7.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/29/2020 at 2:23 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, please click for very latest pricing
NEWS SOURCES:ft.com, s3.reutersmedia.net

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Forum Activity

View More Forum Posts

Press Releases

View More Press Releases
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.