British Airways cancels ALL flights to and from mainland China

Coronavirus outbreaks forces British Airways to cancel all flights in and out of mainland China

British Airways has just announced it has suspended all flights to and from mainland China, a move made after Britain warned against all but essential travel to China because of the on-going coronavirus outbreak.

British Airways said in an email: "We apologise to customers for the inconvenience, but the safety of our customers and crew is always our priority. Customers due to travel to or from China in the coming days can find more information on BA.com". British Airways isn't the first airline to make a bold move like this, with South Korean airline Air Seoul stopping all flights to China over coronavirus.

Thai Lion Air also announced that it has stopped all flights between Thailand and Chengdu in southern China until February 10, while airlines including Cathay Pacific and Singapore Airlines letting crew wear masks on China bound flights. American Airlines is providing hand sanitizer wipes for flight attendants to use on all China bound flights.