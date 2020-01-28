Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Grand Theft Auto V + Red Dead Redemption 2: 150 million copies sold

Rockstar Games celebrates 150 million sales combined milestone from Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2

By: Anthony Garreffa from 6 mins ago

Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2 are some of the best-selling games of all-time, but now developer Rockstar Games and publisher Take-Two Interactive have a gigantic milestone to celebrate.

grand-theft-auto-red-dead-redemption-2-150-million-copies-sold_05

The two games have a combined total of over 150 million units worldwide, which is a gigantic milestone in itself. Grand Theft Auto V is the best-selling video game of the last 10 years in US dollar sales alone, while Red Dead Redemption 2 is the top-selling game of the last 4 years in US dollar sales. Both of these games were made by the unstoppable Rockstar Games, which has been on a roll for over a decade.

Now for the sales split, we know that in November 2019 that over 115 million copies of Grand Theft Auto V had been sold, while Red Dead Redemption 2 sales numbers were hitting around 26.5 million units 1 year into its release. This means that nearly 10 million more sales between GTA V and RDR 2 have tallied up in the last 3 months alone.

