Grand Theft Auto V + Red Dead Redemption 2: 150 million copies sold

Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2 are some of the best-selling games of all-time, but now developer Rockstar Games and publisher Take-Two Interactive have a gigantic milestone to celebrate.

The two games have a combined total of over 150 million units worldwide, which is a gigantic milestone in itself. Grand Theft Auto V is the best-selling video game of the last 10 years in US dollar sales alone, while Red Dead Redemption 2 is the top-selling game of the last 4 years in US dollar sales. Both of these games were made by the unstoppable Rockstar Games, which has been on a roll for over a decade.

Now for the sales split, we know that in November 2019 that over 115 million copies of Grand Theft Auto V had been sold, while Red Dead Redemption 2 sales numbers were hitting around 26.5 million units 1 year into its release. This means that nearly 10 million more sales between GTA V and RDR 2 have tallied up in the last 3 months alone.