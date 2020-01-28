Cyberpunk 2077 footage to be shown at Taipei Game Show

The first early reports on the Taipei Game Show teased the Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt RED would be showing off brand new footage from the game, but an update to VG247's original post has squashed those rumors.

CD Projekt RED has said that there are "no plans for new content" at the Taipei Game Show, with VG247 adding that there will be "fresh presentation of content" that "we've seen before". CD Projekt RED has been slowly showing off more and more of Cyberpunk 2077 as time goes on, where I was personally privvy to behind the scenes footage from the game at E3 2019 last year and was blown away.

Cyberpunk 2077 was recently delayed until September 17, 2020 -- but we will see more of it at the Taipei Game Show, and again at the Game Developers Conference (GDC) in March, and then again at E3 2020 in June before its release in September.