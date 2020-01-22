MSI Radeon RX 5600 XT GAMING Z has 14Gbps memory out of the box

If you haven't read about how much of a mess AMD's launch of the Radeon RX 5600 XT was, well... I have an entire article dedicated to the issues here. But now, MSI is leading the pack by teasing its new Radeon RX 5600 XT GAMING Z graphics card.

MSI's new Radeon RX 5600 XT GAMING Z graphics card has been announced, something that will have higher GPU clocks and its 6GB of GDDR6 memory clocked at the higher 14Gbps by default. The original Radeon RX 5600 XT graphics card, pre-NVIDIA-double-jebait and the VBIOS debacle we'll all remember and laugh about for years to come, was meant to have its GDDR6 clocked at 12Gbps.

MSI is now effectively saying "yeah, we know that the card now has 14Gbps so how about we just throw everything up to 11 and make it the GAMING Z variant'. That is cool with me, and it'll be a hell of a lot easier on consumers, as they'll just get what should amount to the fastest custom Radeon RX 5600 XT graphics card on the market.

We should expect the same GPU clocks as the regular GAMING X, but it'll have higher-clocked 14Gbps GDDR6 memory. I'll request a sample to review and have a review of it once the card is made available.