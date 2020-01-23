Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Xbox Series X prototype shown again in latest renders

LetsGoDigital is quick off the mark with beautiful new Xbox Series X console renders

By: Anthony Garreffa

Microsoft's new Xbox Series X is getting more and more detailed, with a new video from Italian designer and newly-minted LetsGoDigital staffer Giuseppe Spinelli now made into gorgeous 3D renders.

My previous post on the Xbox Series X renders from LetsGoDigital had USB Type-C connectors, but these new ones do not. These renders, if you'll notice, see the USB Type-A port on the front of the Xbox Series X console is not labelled 'SS' which means it is not a SuperSpeed port.

xbox-series-prototype-shown-again-latest-renders

On the back of the Xbox Series X render we have a HDMI output, 2 x USB ports (both SuperSpeed), an Ethernet connector, digital optical audio output, and the power connector at the bottom.

xbox-series-prototype-shown-again-latest-rendersxbox-series-prototype-shown-again-latest-renders
xbox-series-prototype-shown-again-latest-rendersxbox-series-prototype-shown-again-latest-renders
NEWS SOURCES:nl.letsgodigital.org, tweaktown.com

