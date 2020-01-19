Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Huawei: 5G phones at under $150 are coming in Q4 2020

2020 is the year of 5G, with Huawei promising sub $150 5G smarthones by Q4 2020

By: Anthony Garreffa from 1 hour, 20 mins ago

5G smartphones might feel like they're few and far between right now, but there are many more of them on the way -- and Chinese giant Huawei is promising 5G-enabled smartphones for below $150 by the end of 2020.

Huawei sees a big market for 5G smartphones going forward, so offering budget-friendly super-fast 5G-enabled smartphones in the Chinese market is going to be a big deal. Sure, the Western market might be able to afford $1000+ smartphones but the Chinese market is a very different one, a market where sub $150 is very important.

I would expect a very budget-specced handset for under $150 with 5G connectivity, with Huawei to most likely use its in-house Harmony OS on these new sub-$150 5G-enabled smartphones. Harmony does not have anywhere near the feature set of Google's own Android, but for entry-level and mid-range smartphones it should be fine.

Offering a $150 smartphone with 5G connectivity might be a bit misleading, too -- especially if the buzz around 5G is all about speed I'm sure the SoC inside of a smartphone for under $150 is not going to be able to offer that insane 5Gbps+ speeds that 5G enables. I guess we'll have to wait and see...

