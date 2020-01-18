Louis Vuitton have made ear buds, and as you'd expect they are $1,000+

If you are ready to drop $1,000+ on earbuds pick up these Louis Vuitton-branded ones

Earbuds are all the craze right now, with audio company's such as JBL moving full steam ahead into providing great wireless audio solutions. Louis Vuitton is also a brand that is jumping on the bandwagon.

Louis Vuitton is teaming up with Master & Dynamics to bring out a new pair of earbuds that have not only fantastic audio quality (?), but also capture modern aesthetic taste. Above, you can see an image of what has been created between the two companies -- new 'Horizon Earphones.'

Since the Louis Vuitton brand is attached to these earbuds, you can expect that the price would be increased exponentially, even if the audio quality is similar to some other earbuds that are a lot cheaper. If you assumed that, you are right. The Louis Vuitton branded earbuds cost an unbelievable $1,090, which is more than a 64 GB iPhone 11 Pro ($999).