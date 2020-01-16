You can watch the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate 2020 Direct right here

Nintendo is about to kick off 2020 with a big announcement for their flagship title Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. The announcement will be the reveal of their fifth DLC fighter for their Fighters Pass.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fans will be able to finally put their speculation to rest as Nintendo is going to reveal the fifth DLC fighter for the Fighters Pass, closing out the pack. There have been many "leaks" that have pointed to a variety of different characters, but just like with any "leak" there's always the possibility that it can be completely fake.

Nintendo will be clearing up all the speculation and rumors with one solid Super Smash Bros. Ultimate dedicated livestream that will not only reveal the fifth DLC fighter, but also give us an in-depth look at his/her move set. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate director Masahiro Sakurai will be running all viewers through who the new character is, his/her strengths and weaknesses. Tune into the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Direct on January 16th, at 6 am PST / 9 am EST / 2 pm GMT with the above link.