Ricky Gervais says that Afterlife Season 2 is being produced 'now'

If you haven't yet seen the hilarious comedy Afterlife created by comic Ricky Gervais, you are missing out. If you have seen the first season and enjoyed it, it's my pleasure to tell you that season 2 is currently on its way.

In a recent tweet by Ricky Gervais on his personal Twitter account, the comic thanked viewers for all of the positive reviews he was receiving after people tuned in to his TV show, Afterlife. Gervais mentioned that he was surprised with the number of reviews he was getting, and asked his audience whether it was his recent appearance at the Golden Globes with a joke that mentioned his TV show, or whether everyone just decided to pick up Netflix for the first time.

It would most likely be the Golden Globes joke that has caused his TV show to have an influx of traffic, as Gervais made headlines with his jokes directed towards Hollywood's most esteemed actors. The show was all just fun and games, and throughout Gervais' presentation, he even managed to squeeze some Afterlife jokes that have now turned into a nice increase in viewership numbers. In the above tweet, Gervais replied to a fan who asked him when season 2 is being produced, Gervais replied with a solid "now".