EVGA's new GeForce RTX 2060 KO is a knock out to the RX 5600 XT

CES 2020 - AMD debuted their mid-range Radeon RX 5600 XT graphics card at CES 2020, and while NVIDIA didn't return fire... EVGA did, kinda.

EVGA debuted their new GeForce RTX 2060 KO and GeForce RTX 2060 KO Ultra graphics cards, with the RTX 2060 KO priced at $279 -- the same price as the new Radeon RX 5600 XT. EVGA's new GeForce RTX 2060 KO graphics card has a reference GPU clock of 1680MHz, and 6GB of GDDR6 at 14Gbps.

The slightly higher-end RTX 2060 KO Ultra has a higher GPU clock of 1755MHz, and is $20 more at $299. EVGA is offering a $20 rebate on these cards right now, so their original prices are $299 and $319 respectively. Both cards will be launching on January 13, rocking a dual-fan cooler and single 8-pin PCIe power connector.