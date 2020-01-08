Phillips will bless its Hue Lights with a voice control option

Phillips are going to be adding voice control to its smart lights

CES 2020 - Phillips Hue owners will be glad to know that later this year, Signify will be bringing out voice control for Phillips' smart lights.

Back in September last year, Signify launched the Phillips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box. Unfortunately, while that device was great as it allowed Hue owners to connect their lights to their TV, it didn't have any voice commands with Alexa, Siri, or Google Assistant. Luckily, Signify is rectifying their lack of voice comparability as this Spring they will be rolling out a software update that enables voice activation.

So how does this work? The Signify Sync Box analyzes the TV's incoming image and then will change your Hue lights to the best lighting scenario for that image. The lighting experience can also be more fine-tuned with three different modes; games, music and video.